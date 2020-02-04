Could we see lifetime bans if Astros players are found to have worn ‘devices’?

Gred Bird is getting a fresh start.

Former Yankees first baseman Greg Bird finalized a minor league deal with the Rangers on Tuesday. The deal includes an invite to major league spring training. — George A. King III (@GeorgeAKingIII) February 4, 2020

According to George A. King III of the New York Post, Bird and the Texas Rangers finalized a minor league deal on Tuesday. The pact includes an invite to big league spring training.

It's been a rough last few seasons for Bird, who has battled injuries for much of his big league career.

In 10 games last season for the Yankees, the first baseman hit just .171 with one home run.

All in all, the 27-year-old spent four seasons in New York, combining for 32 longballs and had an OPS of .725.