The Texas Rangers are not planning to exercise the $18 million option on right-hander Corey Kluber next season but will try to re-sign him on a lesser deal, reports MLB.com's TR Sullivan.

Rangers have not made official announcement on RHP Corey Kluber but the plan is to not exercise his option and possibly re-sign him to a lesser deal. — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) October 28, 2020

Texas will have to pay Kluber a $1 million buyout instead.

The Rangers acquired Kluber from Cleveland in exchange for outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and pitcher Emmanuel Clase in what was perceived as a salary dump for Cleveland.

However, Kluber pitched just one inning for the Rangers in 2020 after suffering a Grade 2 teres major strain. Injuries limited him to just seven starts as well in the 2019 season.

Prior to that, he was among the best pitchers in baseball. From 2013 to 2018, Kluber went 94-50 with a 2.96 ERA and two Cy Young Awards (2014, 2017).

The 34-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2007 MLB draft.