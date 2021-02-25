Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry reportedly has interest in playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia 76ers along with the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers could all potentially become trade destination for the six-time all-star ahead of next month's deadline. Pompey adds, however, that each scenario would require Lowry to elect not to finish the season with the Raptors.

The Raptors, per Pompey, have told Lowry that they would be willing to trade him to his preferred destination if they were to get something of value in return. Pompey cites a source that says that Lowry would like to be in Philadelphia — the 34-year-old point guard’s hometown — and the source believes that the 76ers and Raptors might be able to get a deal done.

If a deal were to come to fruition, Pompey believes Toronto would most likely want draft picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts as compensation for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season.

A league source also told Pompey that "the Raptors want to reward Lowry for his years of service by helping him secure an opportunity to win another NBA title."

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that hasn't been any indication that Lowry has asked the Raptors to trade him – or that he will.

Nothing wrong with the report, but for those reading into it: unless and until Kyle Lowry asks the Raptors to move him – and, to be clear, there's no indication that that's happened, or that it will happen – it doesn't matter how many teams are interested in trading for him. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 25, 2021

Lowry, 34, is set to become a free agent at season’s end. He has played for Toronto since the team acquired him ahead of the 2012-13 season.

The NBA trade deadline is March 25.