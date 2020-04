The Tennessee Titans have signed linebacker Kamalei Correa to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 25-year-old recorded 37 tackles and five sacks over 16 games in 2019, his fourth season in the NFL and second with the Tians.