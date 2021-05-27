Woody shuts down idea of Tebow being used at QB for Jags

Free agent running back Todd Gurley is in Detroit Thursday to visit with the Lions according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If he were to reach a deal with the Lions, Gurley would be reunited with quarterback Jared Goff, who came over in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the off-season.

Gurley spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 678 yards and nine touchdowns on an average of 3.5 yards per carry in 15 games.

Gurley, 26, previously spent five seasons with the Rams, leading the league in touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 before being cut in March of 2019.

He was selected No. 10 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia.