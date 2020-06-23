3h ago
Report: Brady still working out with teammates
Tom Brady and some of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates are still working out together despite the NFLPA advising players to stop group workouts, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport said he reached out to several people from the NFLPA, NFL, and Buccaneers and said nobody wanted to comment or make a statement.
The Buccaneers confirmed reports over the weekend at least two Bucs players have tested positive for COVID-19 at their training centre. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier last week that a Bucs coach had also tested positive.
The Bucs said after confirming reports that players had tested positive they had closed their facility for sanitization.