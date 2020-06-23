Tom Brady and some of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates are still working out together despite the NFLPA advising players to stop group workouts, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said he reached out to several people from the NFLPA, NFL, and Buccaneers and said nobody wanted to comment or make a statement.

The Buccaneers confirmed reports over the weekend at least two Bucs players have tested positive for COVID-19 at their training centre. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier last week that a Bucs coach had also tested positive.

The Bucs said after confirming reports that players had tested positive they had closed their facility for sanitization.