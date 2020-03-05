The Boston Red Sox might have dodged a bullet.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, ace Chris Sale is not expected to have Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow at this point. But he's not out of the woods yet.

Chris Sale not expected to undergo Tommy John surgery at this point, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 4, 2020

ESPN's Buster Olney adds Sale's injury is still a concern and it's unknown how long the left-hander will be out of commission for.

He faced hitters over the weekend for the first time since August in a 15-pitch live batting practice session but was shut down after experiencing soreness.

Two of the biggest sports surgeons in North America are weighing in. His elbow was examined by Dr. James Andrews earlier in the week and Ian Browne of MLB.com reports he is expected to have his MRI looked at by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday.

After struggling to a 6-11 record with an ERA of 4.40, the Red Sox shut down Sale for the season in August with elbow inflammation. It was a major departure from his production in the past.

With the Chicago White Sox and now the Red Sox from 2012 to 2018, Sale average 30 starts per season while going 99-59 with an ERA of 2.91. His five-year, $145 million extension that he signed in 2019 kicks in this season.

The Red Sox will open the season on March 26 in Toronto against the Blue Jays.