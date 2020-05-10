Tony Ferguson reportedly suffered an orbital fracture during his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 Saturday night in Jacksonville, according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Gaethje captured the interim lightweight title after an upset victory over Ferguson with a TKO in the fifth and final round of the main event.

It is expected Gaethje will now fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title.

Ferguson was on a 12-fight win streak coming into Saturday's bout.