The Toronto Argonauts are going hard after former Montreal Alouettes defensive back Tommie Campbell, according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

Haven’t been on Twitter today so apologies if this is out there ... but hearing Toronto’s going hard after @Tommie_Campbell — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) February 2, 2020

The Alouettes released Campbell last week in what TSN's Farhan Lalji reported as a salary cap-saving move.

Campbell played the last two seasons in Montreal and finished last year with 66 tackles and three interceptions in 16 games. He was also named an East Division All-Star.

Campbell, who also played two seasons for the Calgary Stampeders, has 212 tackles and nine interceptions in 68 career regular season games in the CFL.