The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with first baseman Tyler White and outfielder Forrest Wall on minor-league deals, according to a report by Robert Murray of FanSided.

Both deals include invites to Spring Training.

White spent the 2020 season with SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization. He appeared in nine games and posted a .136 average with one home run and four RBIs, before suffering a broken bone in his left hand.

The 30-year-old last appeared in the Majors in 2019 when he played 83 games split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

He hit .208 with three homers and 23 RBIs.

Wall played 14 games at the AAA in the Blue Jays system for the Buffalo Bisons in 2019. He also appeared for 109 times for New Hampshire at the AA level.

The Jays acquired Wall in 2018 from the Colorado Rockies in a trade for reliever Seung-hwan Oh.