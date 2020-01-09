According to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Brandon Drury have reached a one-year, $2.05 million deal, avoiding arbitration.

It's a raise of about $700,000 as the 27-year-old made $1.3 million last season.

It was a tough 2019 for Drury as he slashed just .218/.262/.380 with 15 home runs in 120 games. It was his first full season in Toronto after coming over from the New York Yankees the previous summer in a deal involving starter J.A. Happ.

Drury's best season came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 when he hit 16 home runs and posted an OPS of .786 in 134 games.

Drury is a native of Grants Pass, Ore., and made his big league debut back in September of 2015 with the D-Backs.