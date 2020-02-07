Could we see lifetime bans if Astros players are found to have worn ‘devices’?

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with free agent reliever Jake Petricka, TSN's Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

#BlueJays add RHP Jake Petricka on a minor-league deal with an invite to camp, per source.

He’s got $400,000 in performance bonuses tied in if he makes the club.@ByRobertMurray on it first. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 7, 2020

Mitchell adds that Petricka has $400,000 in performance bonuses tied in if he makes the club out of spring training.

This will be Petricka's second go-around with the Blue Jays as he appeared in 41 games with them in 2018, pitching to an ERA of 4.53 spread out over 45.2 innings.

Last season, he appeared in six games with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Petricka made his debut with the Chicago White Sox in August of 2013 and spent the first five seasons of his career on the South Side before making his way to Toronto.

He has a career ERA of 3.96 in 231.2 combined innings.