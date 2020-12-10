'There is momentum for the Toronto Blue Jays': Atkins on potentially landing FA targets

Add free agent third baseman Justin Turner to the list of players the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Jays are among the teams showing interest in the 36-year-old.

Blue Jays are among teams to show interest in Justin Turner. They’ve looked at a multitude of infielders, outfielders and others so hard to tell which way they’ll go. They did have success signing Turner’s teammate Hyun-Jin Ryu, who had a big first year in Toronto/Buffalo. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2020

Toronto has also showed interest in centre fielder George Springer, Cy Young winning pitcher Trevor Bauer and Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim this off-season, according to multiple reports.

Turner has spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the team to their first World Series title since 1988 this past fall. However, that wasn’t the whole story.

Turner came under fire for celebrating on-field with his teammates after they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to claim the title despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that night. Multiple reports indicate Turner ignored pleas to continue isolating from both the Dodgers and MLB security following the end of Game 6.

On the field, Turner has been a consistent source of production at the hot corner. After being let go by the New York Mets, Turner found a home in L.A. Over the past seven seasons, Turner has a batting average of .302 and an OPS of .886. He was named to the All-Star Team in 2017 and received votes for the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He is coming off a four-year, $64 million contract with Los Angeles.

Turner made his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in September of 2009.