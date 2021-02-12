1h ago
Jays bring in Panik on minor league deal
Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are running it back. The infielder has agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are running it back.
The infielder agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto on Friday.
Infielder Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a minor league deal, a source tells ESPN. If he makes the team, he'll have a base salary of $1.85 million and can make another $400,000 in incentives.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2021
Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average.
The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020.
This may suggest #BlueJays are out of the major-league deal market for utility infielders.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 12, 2021
Still in on some pitching, however. https://t.co/JZqWm7PGjs