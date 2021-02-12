Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are running it back.

The infielder agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto on Friday.

Infielder Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a minor league deal, a source tells ESPN. If he makes the team, he'll have a base salary of $1.85 million and can make another $400,000 in incentives. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2021

Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average.

The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020.