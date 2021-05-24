The Toronto Blue Jays will promote top pitching prospect Alek Manoah to start on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. 

The 23-year-old has dominated in three starts at Triple-A this season, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.50 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 18.0 inning pitched. This is his first season pitching above the Low-A level. In six starts with the Low-A Vancouver Canadians last season, Manoah posted an 0-1 record across 17 innings with a 2.65 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

Manoah was drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. 