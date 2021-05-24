The Toronto Blue Jays will promote top pitching prospect Alek Manoah to start on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Blue Jays promoting their top pitching prospect, right-hander Alek Manoah, to start Wednesday against the Yankees, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 24, 2021

The 23-year-old has dominated in three starts at Triple-A this season, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.50 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 18.0 inning pitched. This is his first season pitching above the Low-A level. In six starts with the Low-A Vancouver Canadians last season, Manoah posted an 0-1 record across 17 innings with a 2.65 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

Manoah was drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.