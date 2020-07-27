The Toronto Blue Jays released left-handed relief pitcher Marc Rzepczynski, according to Baseball America.

Rzepczynski was invited to the team's training camp on a minor league deal in February, but was not added to the team's 60-team player pool last month.

The 34-year-old southpaw last appeared in the big leagues in 2018 with the Cleveland Indians.

He spent parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays from 2009 to 2011 before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in a deal also involving outfielder Colby Rasmus.

He has a career ERA of 3.89 in 10 big league seasons.