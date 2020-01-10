Matt Shoemaker and the Toronto Blue Jays will not be headed to arbitration.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that the team and the 33-year-old right-hander settled at $4.2 million.

Signed as a free agent last offseason, Shoemaker starred early on the Jays, but saw his season end on April 20 when he tore his ACL during a rundown.

In five starts prior to his injury, Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 earned run average and 0.872 WHIP over 28.2 innings pitched.

A native of Wyandotte, MI, Shoemaker is heading into his eighth MLB season, having spent the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

On Thursday, the Jays avoided arbitration with utility man Brandon Drury, settling at $2.02 million.