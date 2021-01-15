Stark: MLB is saying and doing what they have to right now for their season plans

The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with international free agent shortstop Manuel Beltre on a $2.6 million deal according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

Source: #BlueJays agree to $2.6 million deal with shortstop Manuel Beltre, #24 on @MLBPipeline’s Top 30 Int’l Prospects list. https://t.co/mICaTNk2xA — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2021

Beltre is ranked No. 24 on MLB Pipeline's top 30 international prospects list.

The 16-year-old is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

So far, Beltre is the only member of MLB Pipeline's top 30 to sign with the Blue Jays this winter. The top-ranked player in this year's international class, Yoelqui Cespedes, reportedly agreed to a $2.05 million deal with the Chicago White Sox in December.