The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed a free-agent pitcher named Cole.

No, not that one.

The team has agreed to a minor-league deal with right-handed reliever A.J. Cole, according to multiple reports.

The team has agreed to a minor-league deal with right-handed reliever A.J. Cole, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old native of Winter Springs, FL has made a combined 79 MLB appearances over five seasons with the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians.

He appeared in 25 games a season ago with the Indians, going 3-1 with a 3.81 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.500 over 26.0 innings pitched.

Cole has also been employed as a starter, starting eight games in both 2016 and 2017.