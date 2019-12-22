The Toronto Blue Jays have talked to the Boston Red Sox about a trade for David Price, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes that Toronto is exploring all avenues to upgrade its starting pitching, and that the "Signing of free-agent left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu remains one possibility for the Jays."

Rosenthal adds that a deal would only happen if the teams could agree on how much money the Red Sox will pay of Price's remaining $96 million in the final three years of his contract.

Price, 34, was acquired by Toronto at the 2015 trade deadline as former general manager Alex Anthopoulos made one last push to bolster the team before their first playoff run in 22 years.

Toronto traded three players - Matthew Boyd, Jairo Labourt and Daniel Norris - for Price who was set to become a free agent at the end of that 2015 season.

Price went 9-1 with the Jays in the regular season, but he and the team fell short in the playoffs, getting knocked out in the ALCS by the Kansas City Royals in six games.

Price signed a lucrative seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox that off-season and won a World Series with them in 2018.

The lefty is coming off an injury riddled season which saw him make just two starts after July 30, due to a wrist injury.

During his four seasons in Boston, Price has a 46-24 record and a 3.84 ERA.