The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Garrett Wilson to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Wilson appeared in 50 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, posting two goals and eight points. He added eight goals and 18 points in 18 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

According to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, Wilson's contract with the Maple Leafs is a one-way deal and will pay just above the league minimum of $700,000.

Wilson, a fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2009, has appeared in 84 career NHL games. He had one goal while appearing in all four of the Penguins' playoff games in the spring.

The 28-year-old joins Jason Spezza, Nick Shore and Kenny Agostino as the Maple Leafs' free agent signings this summer. Veteran goaltender Michal Neuvirth said recently he would be attending training camp with the team on a professional tryout.