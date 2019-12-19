Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol is slated to miss "a period of weeks" after suffering a left hamstring injury Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gasol appeared to incur the injury while running back on defence on a fast break and signalled to the bench for a substitution while the play was still going on. Gasol then limped off the court gingerly and went straight to the locker room. The Spaniard had zero points and one rebound in 7:45 of action before departing.

Norm Powell was also injured Wednesday against the Pistons.

Powell's injury occurred around the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter after he walked into a screen set by Pistons forward Blake Griffin. The Raptors guard immediately grabbed his shoulder and was helped to the locker room by members of Toronto's training staff. According to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun, Powell was seen after the game with his shoulder in a sling.