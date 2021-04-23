42m ago
Report: Raptors' Boucher has sprained MCL
Toronto Raptors guard Chris Boucher has a sprained MCL in his left knee, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. Boucher's return timeframe will be based on the rehab process, per Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Boucher was injured in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. He had to be helped off the floor.
The 28-year-old is averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 59 contests with 13 starts this season.