34m ago
Report: Raptors, Hernandez agree on deal
The Toronto Raptors and their second round pick from this year's NBA Draft in Dewan Hernandez have agreed to a partially guaranteed three-year rookie contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The Raptors selected the 6-10 power forward with the 59th overall pick in last month's draft.
Hernandez, 22, averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 40 per cent shooting over four games in Summer League action from Las Vegas.
The American played his college ball at the University of Miami, but was ineligible to play last season after being named as one of 19 players involved in an agency scandal, although the charges were never proven.