The Toronto Raptors have lost nine straight games and frustrations have apparently reached a boiling point.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the team has fined forward Pascal Siakam $50,000 over a heated exchange with head coach Nick Nurse during the Raptors' loss on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Toronto Raptors fined star forward Pascal Siakam $50,000 after directing several heated choice words toward head coach Nick Nurse after Sunday's loss in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.https://t.co/v7eFvP79QW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2021

Raptors head of media relations Jenn Quinn, however, told the Canadian Press the report is "not correct."

According to Raptors’ head of media relations Jenn Quinn, the report of the team fining Siakam $50k for argument with Nurse is “not correct.” — Lori Ewing (@Ewingsports) March 23, 2021

The verbal confrontation reportedly took place as the team was leaving the floor after the 116-105 loss in Cleveland with sources telling Charania that "several choice words were issued."

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes, Siakam did not play during the fourth quarter of the loss, remaining on the bench for its entirety.

Siakam didn't play in the 4th quarter of that game, watching from the bench as the Raptors made their comeback attempt. https://t.co/xFPg5ALNVL — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 23, 2021

The fine would mark the second time this season that Siakam has been disciplined by the team. He did not dress for the team's Dec. 31 meeting with the New York Knicks as punishment for leaving the court early during a Dec. 29 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

An All-Star in 2020, Siakam is in his fifth year out of New Mexico State.

The 26-year-old Siakam has averaged 19.8 points on .447 shooting, 7.3 boards and 4.7 assists over 35.3 minutes a night in 34 games this season.