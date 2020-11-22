How will the Raptors fill the big hole left by Ibaka?

The Toronto Raptors have shown a strong interest in forward Markieff Morris, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Lakers, reported Friday by @NYTSports as a prime suitor for Gasol in response to Dwight Howard's exit, continue to push to lure the Spaniard away from Toronto — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

"Toronto is still trying to keep Marc Gasol but has strong interest in Markeiff Morris as well," Stein reported.

Morris split last season between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, finishing the year averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The 31-year-old has played nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.