With COVID-19 still forcing the Canada-United States border to remain closed to non-essential travel, the Toronto Raptors need to find a place to play home games with the 2020-21 season slated to start on Dec. 22.

According to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, the Raptors have had "preliminary discussions" with the City of Tampa Bay regarding the possibility of hosting games this season at Amalie Arena.

From @SportsTampaBay executive director Rob Higgins: “Ideally the Raptors are able to play their upcoming season in Toronto, but should that not be possible, we would have a strong interest in working to successfully meet & exceed their expectations as an alternative host.” (1/2) — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) November 12, 2020

#Tampa hosting the #Raptors is contingent on the city becoming an #NHL hub host city, which is a strong possibility. Alternatively, if the NHL decides teams can play games at their home arenas, Amalie Arena could host both the Lightning and #Raptors. #NBA #WeTheNorth #gobolts — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) November 12, 2020

“Ideally the Raptors are able to play their upcoming season in Toronto, but should that not be possible, we would have a strong interest in working to successfully meet and exceed their expectations as an alternative host," said executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Rob Higgins. "We’ve enjoyed our preliminary conversations with their organization and stand ready to assist if needed.”

Furthermore, Encina reports the possibility of Tampa hosting the Raptors this season is contingent on the city being used for a NHL hub.

The NBA used Walt Disney World as a bubble to finish off last season, but plans on using the home arenas of every NBA team aside from the Raptors in 2020-21.