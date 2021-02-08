The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams interested in acquiring two-time all-star centre Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Drummond, 27, is averaging 18.6 points and 14.2 rebounds this season amidst the Cavaliers' 10-14 start. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Drummond, who spent the better part of his first eight season in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, was traded to the Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline last season. He has averaged 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds over his nine-year career.