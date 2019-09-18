TSN to broadcast Kawhi's return to Toronto, Raptors two games vs. Warriors

Free agent guard Isaiah Taylor has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Toronto Raptors according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Isaiah Taylor has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with Toronto, league sources tell ESPN. Taylor has played previously with Atlanta and Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2019

Taylor has previously played with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets, appearing in 67 games with the Hawks in the 2017-18 season.

The 25-year-old has a career average of 6.3 points per game on 41.3 per cent shooting in 71 games. Taylor went undrafted out of Texas in 2016 despite being named to the All-Big 12 Team. He averaged 15.0 points per game that season to go along with 5.0 assists.

He made his NBA debut in April of 2017 and is a native of Hayward, Calif.