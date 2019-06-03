Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard is reportedly suing Nike over his "Klaw" logo design, according to Matthew Kish of the Portland Business Journal.

Leonard says he designed the logo which was used on Nike apparel during his time as a brand ambassador for the sports company and that Nike then copyrighted the logo without his consent.

Breaking: Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike. Leonard claims he designed the logo that appeared on his Nike apparel and Nike copyrighted the logo without his consent. pic.twitter.com/LRB0cRTOd0 — Matthew Kish (@matthewkish) June 3, 2019

Last week, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Los Angeles Clippers, one of the teams desperate to sign Leonard this summer when he becomes a free agent, were attempting to buy the "Klaw" logo from Nike as part of their pitch to bring him to L.A.

In the federal lawsuit which was filed Monday in Southern California, Leonard said he designed the logo during his college career and gave Nike permission to use it "on certain merchandise" during his time with the company. Leonard's contract with Nike ended in late September of 2018 and he is now with New Balance.

Leonard and the Raptors are currently battling the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.