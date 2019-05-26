The Toronto Raptors are "quietly optimistic" OG Anunoby will be able to return at some point during the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, according to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Per sources, the Raptors are quietly optimistic that they’ll get OG Anunoby back at some point vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals. They don’t know for sure, but spacing of games should help. Also long breaks between most games helps Kawhi quite a bit. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 26, 2019

Anunoby, who has been out since April 12 following an appendectomy, was working out on court at Scotiabank Arena prior to Saturday night's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg remarked that this was the first time he had seen Anunoby working out pre-game since he was sidelined.

OG Anunoby is out here getting some (very) light work in. First time I've seen him on the court pre-game since the appendectomy. pic.twitter.com/KZVpLylxfz — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 25, 2019

The 21-year-old Anunoby, who is in his second year in the NBA, averaged 7.0 points per game and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals goes Thursday from Toronto.