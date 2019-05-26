1h ago
Report: Raptors optimistic Anunoby can play in NBA Finals
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors are "quietly optimistic" OG Anunoby will be able to return at some point during the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, according to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.
Anunoby, who has been out since April 12 following an appendectomy, was working out on court at Scotiabank Arena prior to Saturday night's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg remarked that this was the first time he had seen Anunoby working out pre-game since he was sidelined.
The 21-year-old Anunoby, who is in his second year in the NBA, averaged 7.0 points per game and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals goes Thursday from Toronto.