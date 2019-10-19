The Toronto Raptors and budding star Pascal Siakam have reached an agreement on a four-year, $130 million maximum contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors had until Monday to come to terms on an extension with Siakam, per the NBA’s rules on rookie-scale contract extensions.

Siakam, 25, is coming off a breakout season for the Raptors, who won their first-ever NBA championship last season. The forward, who became a starter for the first time in his career a season ago, averaged 16.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds en route to being named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

This season will mark Siakam's fourth in the NBA, and he's expected to be the Raptors' go-to player with Kawhi Leonard having signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in the off-season. Siakam has spent his entire career with the Raptors after being drafted by the team in the first round (27th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft. He has averaged 10.1 ppg and 5.1 rebounds over his career.

The Raptors kick off their 2019-20 campaign against star rookie Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.