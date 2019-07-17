The Toronto Raptors and point guard Cameron Payne have agreed to a two-year deal according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In 40 games split between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls last season, Payne averaged 6.3 points per game on 43 per cent shooting. He also averaged 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in just under 18 minutes of action.

Prior to his three seasons in Chicago, Payne spent 77 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2017.

The 24-year-old was selected No. 14 overall out of Murray State in 2015.

According to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, the Raptors are also signing small forward Devin Robinson to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Robinson appeared in eight games over the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards.