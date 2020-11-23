How will the Raptors fill the big hole left by Ibaka?

The Toronto Raptors have reached a deal with free agent centre Alex Len, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

ESPN reports the one-year deal is worth is $2.3 million.

Len was traded in February from the Atlanta Hawks to the Sacramento Kings. He averaged eight points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 60 games between the two teams.

The 27-year-old was selected fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2013 NBA Draft out of Maryland. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Suns before joining the Hawks in 2018.

A veteran of 467 NBA games, Len has a career average of eight points and 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

The move helps to boost the frontcourt of the Raptors after the team lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in free agency over the weekend.

Len is coming off of a two-year, $8.5 million deal signed with the Hawks.

The Antratsyt, Ukrain native becomes the third addition to the Raptors' frontcourt in the past 48 hours with the team also signing free agent centre Aron Baynes and forward DeAndre Bembry.

The Dinos also agreed to terms on a two-year, $13.5 million deal with restricted free agent and Montreal native Chris Boucher to return to the club.