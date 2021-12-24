1h ago
Report: Raptors sign F Oturu to 10-day hardship deal
The Toronto Raptors have signed center Daniel Oturu to a 10-day hardship deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Oturu, 22, most recently played with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League where he averaged 20.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in seven games.
The 6-foot-9 forward was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Oturu last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 season where he average 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 30 games.