The Toronto Raptors have signed center Daniel Oturu to a 10-day hardship deal on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oturu, 22, most recently played with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League where he averaged 20.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in seven games.

Free agent center Daniel Oturu is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Oturu has been playing for the G-League's Windy City Bulls this season. He played with the Clippers in 2020-2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2021

The 6-foot-9 forward was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Oturu last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 season where he average 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 30 games.