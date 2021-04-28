The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Freddie Gillespie to a two-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gillespie, 23, has signed two 10-day contracts with the team this season and has made the best of his limited time on the team.

In 10 games this season, the power forward has scored 5.3 points while added 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Gillespie scored a career-high 10 points in back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic on April 16, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 18.

Prior to his time with the Raptors, Gillespie spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, but never suited up for them in a regular season game.