After going undrafted in 2019 NBA Draft, the Toronto raptors have signed Canadian guard Lindell Wigginton, according to Alex Kennedy.

After going undrafted, Lindell Wigginton has signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors, per source. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 21, 2019

In 2018-19, Wigginton averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists as a sophomore with Iowa State. In Wigginton's freshman year, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The Canadian guard declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, however, he did not hire an agent and ended up returning to Iowa State for his sophomore season.

Wigginton is from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, but played the majority of his high school basketball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.