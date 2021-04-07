Rautins: Back-to-backs have been an issue all season for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign forward Freddie Gillespie of G League Memphis to a 10-day contract according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports the CBA requires the Raptors to fill at least one of their two open roster spots by Thursday.

The 23-year-old Gillespie is averaging 10.5 points on 57 per cent shooting, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15 G League games so far this season.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Gillespie played college ball at Baylor.