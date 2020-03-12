Westhead: It's absolutely possible Gobert was a COVID-19 carrier while playing the Raps

The Toronto Raptors are one of five teams told by the league to self-quarantine after playing the Utah Jazz in the last 10 days, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Sources: The Raptors have informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation. Toronto faced Utah and Rudy Gobert on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The NBA announced a player from the Jazz, reportedly Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday. The Raptors played the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

Other teams told to self-quarantine are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons.

The NBA announced Wednesday they are suspending the season until further notice.