1h ago
Report: Raptors told to self-quarantine after playing Jazz
The Toronto Raptors are one of five teams told by the league to self-quarantine after playing the Utah Jazz in the last 10 days, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
TSN.ca Staff
Westhead: It's absolutely possible Gobert was a COVID-19 carrier while playing the Raps
The NBA announced a player from the Jazz, reportedly Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday. The Raptors played the Jazz in Utah on Monday.
Other teams told to self-quarantine are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons.
The NBA announced Wednesday they are suspending the season until further notice.