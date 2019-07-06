Free agent Kawhi Leonard intends to sign a four-year, $141 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and team up with the recently acquired Paul George, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but he also says that the Toronto Raptors had a shot at having the two stars play for them instead.

According to Wojnarowski, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti attempted to secure the best deal available to the Thunder from both the Clippers and Raptors after George's agent, Aaron Mintz, approached him in recent days with a trade request. In his previous negotiations with the Clippers, per Wojnarowski, Leonard essentially told the team that if they were able to secure George, then they would secure his services as well.

"In a wild night of negotiations, Presti leveraged the Clippers and Raptors off each other, preying on the uncertainties of what the other might be willing to give OKC for the chance to secure Leonard and George -- and perhaps the inside track on a championship," Wojnarowski wrote in an article published early on Saturday morning.

George was believed to be willing to play for the Raptors, per Wojnarowski, and Toronto had a real shot at acquiring him from the Thunder, So much so, in fact, that the insider says that at one point, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, team president Lawrence Frank and team general manager Michael Winger "harbored fears" that Presti was close to striking a deal with Toronto.

What would a potential deal with the Raptors and Thunder for George have looked like?

"Presti pursued a package of Russell Westbrook with George to the Raptors -- with the NBA's Most Improved Player, forward Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a deal -- and Ujiri balked, league sources said."

To sum up the potential move with Toronto, Wojnarowski says that the Raptors just didn't have the assets needed to one-up what the Clippers could offer the Thunder for George, and that the threat of the Raptors ultimately ensured that the Clippers offer was that much sweeter.

"In the end, Toronto didn't have assets to satisfy OKC --- with or without Siakam in any proposed deal. The fear of Toronto entering into trade talks with OKC only proved to guarantee the Clippers would go the distance with five first-round picks and SGA in deal for George," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Ultimately, the Thunder traded George to the Clippers for Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Danilo Gallinari, along with 2022, 2024 and 2026 draft picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks via Miami Heat, and the rights to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025, according to Wojnarowski.