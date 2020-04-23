As the NBA season remains on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly developing a list of candidates for their vacant head coaching position, with lots of big-name coaches in the mix.

Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and the incumbent interim coach Jacque Vaughn are among the names on the Nets' developing list of coaching candidates, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 23, 2020

Earlier this week, @SBondyNYDN reported on the mutual interest between Clippers assistant Ty Lue and Kyrie Irving in a potential Brooklyn reunion after their time together in Cleveland. Golden State assistant coach Mike Brown is another name to monitor ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 23, 2020

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn are among the coaches Brooklyn is currently eyeing.

Lue and Jackson both currently serve as assistants for the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, while Jackson and Van Gundy currently work as broadcasters for ESPN. Lue, who won the NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, may have the inside track to the job because of his relationship with current Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he coached in Cleveland. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News recently reported that there is a mutual interest between Lue and Irving potentially reuniting in Brooklyn.

Stein also mentioned that former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau is not on the list. The former Bulls and Timberwolves coach is solely believed to be a candidate for the head coaching vacancy with the New York Knicks.

Current Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown is another name that should be monitored for the Nets job, per Stein.

While the Nets have begun the process of gathering names, they aren't expected to name a full-time replacement for Kenny Atkinson, who the team mutually parted ways with on March 7, until the NBA season is either completed or cancelled, according to Stein.