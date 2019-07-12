1h ago
Report: Rockets add veteran centre Chandler
Free agent centre Tyson Chandler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, according to his agent Jeff Schwartz.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal comes just one day after the Rockets reportedly reached a deal to acquire star guard Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Chandler finished the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 55 games last season.
The 36-year old won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, and won defensive player of the year with the New York Knicks in 2012.