UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley requires surgery on his right hand which is expected to keep him out for eight-to-12 weeks according to a report by Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

According to the report, Woodley dislocated his right thumb in the first round of his submission victory over Darren Till at UFC 228 on September 8th.

Woodley is expected to have surgery on October 10 to repair three damaged ligaments in his thumb.

The 36-year-old captured the welterweight belt in July of 2016 with a KO victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 and has successfully defended it four times.