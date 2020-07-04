After Gilbert Burns withdrew from his UFC 251 main event bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, it now appears Usman could have a new opponent for next week's event in Abu Dhabi, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Despite nothing being finalized, Helwani says there are negotiations going on to set up a main event match between Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

There are active negotiations ongoing to book Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal as next week’s UFC 251 main event, sources say, and I’m told the sides believe there is a now a path to make it happen. Not done, but a promising development.



— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

If they can find a way to get the fight signed, Masvidal will have to pass a minimum of three COVID-19 tests before the night of the fight.

Burns tweeted on Saturday that he was not feeling well.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

UFC 251 is scheduled for July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.