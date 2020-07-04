After Gilbert Burns withdrew from his UFC 251 main event bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, it now appears Usman could have a new opponent for next week's event in Abu Dhabi, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Despite nothing being finalized, Helwani says there are negotiations going on to set up a main event match between Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

If they can find a way to get the fight signed, Masvidal will have to pass a minimum of three COVID-19 tests before the night of the fight.

Burns tweeted on Saturday that he was not feeling well.

UFC 251 is scheduled for July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.