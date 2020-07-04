7h ago
Report: UFC eyeing Masvidal-Usman main event at UFC 251
After Gilbert Burns withdrew from his UFC 251 main event bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, it now appears Usman could have a new opponent for next week's event in Abu Dhabi, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.
TSN.ca Staff
Burns out of UFC 251 main event in Abu Dhabi
Despite nothing being finalized, Helwani says there are negotiations going on to set up a main event match between Usman and Jorge Masvidal.
If they can find a way to get the fight signed, Masvidal will have to pass a minimum of three COVID-19 tests before the night of the fight.
Burns tweeted on Saturday that he was not feeling well.
UFC 251 is scheduled for July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.