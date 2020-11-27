UFC's main event of Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis for Saturday night has been called off after one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Blaydes vs. Lewis was set to headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 28

According to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, the main event will now feature Anthony Smith taking on Devin Clark.

More to come.  