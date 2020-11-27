UFC's main event of Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis for Saturday night has been called off after one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

It might be the second time this year that Anthony Smith is promoted to a short notice main event. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 27, 2020

Blaydes vs. Lewis was set to headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 28

According to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, the main event will now feature Anthony Smith taking on Devin Clark.

I'm told that Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark is your new main event for #UFCVegas15



It will be scheduled for five rounds. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 27, 2020

