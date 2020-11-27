2h ago
Report: UFC's Blaydes-Lewis fight called off
UFC's main event of Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis for Saturday night has been called off after one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.
TSN.ca Staff
Per @arielhelwani, tomorrow night's main event between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis has been canceled.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 27, 2020
It might be the second time this year that Anthony Smith is promoted to a short notice main event.
Blaydes vs. Lewis was set to headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 28
According to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, the main event will now feature Anthony Smith taking on Devin Clark.
