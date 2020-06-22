1h ago
Report: UFC's Emmett suffers ACL tear
UFC featherweight Josh Emmett suffered a complete ACL tear during his victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday at Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov, according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Okamoto also reports that Emmett has a partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of the femur and damaged cartilage.
The 35-year-old appeared to suffer a knee injury early in his unanimous decision victory over Burgos at the UFC Apex. The lively scrap was awarded Fight of the Night at the end of the event.
The win was Emmett’s third in a row and improved his UFC record to 7-2.