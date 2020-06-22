Emmett fights through leg injury to beat Burgos via unanimous decision

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett suffered a complete ACL tear during his victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday at Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov, according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) suffered a "complete ACL tear" in his Fight of Night victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday.



Per Emmett, other injuries include: Partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of femur, damaged cartilage, swelling. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 22, 2020

Okamoto also reports that Emmett has a partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of the femur and damaged cartilage.

The 35-year-old appeared to suffer a knee injury early in his unanimous decision victory over Burgos at the UFC Apex. The lively scrap was awarded Fight of the Night at the end of the event.

The win was Emmett’s third in a row and improved his UFC record to 7-2.