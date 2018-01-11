Chile international Alexis Sanchez could be headed to Manchester, but it might not be to the Etihad.

Sky Italia reports that Manchester United are serious suitors for the Arsenal forward and could offer Armenia Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a swap as part of deal in order to pry the player away from under the noses of crosstown rivals Manchester City.

City and Arsenal reportedly had a deal worked out for Sanchez last August, but it fell through when Arsenal couldn't sign Monaco's France international Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

Sanchez, 29, is out of contract at season's end and free to sign anywhere. Rather than risk losing the player for nothing in the summer, Arsenal could be spurred to sell Sanchez during this transfer window.

Sky notes that Pep Guardiola's team remains interested in Sanchez and has a contract offer in place for him, but are leery to sign him during the January window as to not upset the balance of the club that sits 15 points ahead of United atop the Premier League table.

Sanchez has made 165 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since signing from Barcelona in 2014. Sanchez has scored 80 goals over four seasons with the Gunners, including seven in 19 league matches this season.