Report: Unvaccinated NBA players can't play in Toronto starting Jan. 15
Starting Jan. 15, unvaccinated NBA players won't be allowed to play in Toronto in games against the Raptors as the Canadian government will require all individuals entering Canada to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania adds that if a player can't prove he's fully vaccinated, the player would be subject to reduction of compensation as well as the possibility of a fine or suspension.
The Raptors are fully vaccinated, but TSN's Josh Lewenberg says recent reports indicate 3 per cent of the NBA remains unvaccinated.
