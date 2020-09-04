Luis Suarez looks primed for Serie A.

The BBC's Guillem Balague reports the Uruguay striker is set to join Scudetto holders Juventus after six seasons at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old Suarez was told last month by new manager Ronald Koeman that he was surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and could begin looking for another club. He has one year remaining on his current deal, but Suarez is expected to negotiate his release from Barca with any transfer fee being nominal should one be required.

Suarez joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014 in a £65 million move. He quickly established chemistry with Lionel Messi and Neymar in a formidable front three.

In 283 appearances across all competitions for Barca, Suarez has scored 198 goals.

During his time at Barca, Suarez won four La Liga title, four Copa del Rey crowns and the 2015 Champions League.

Internationally, he's been capped 113 times by Uruguay, appearing in three World Cups and winning the 2011 Copa America.