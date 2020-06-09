How student-athletes are using their platform to voice injustices

USC is expected to end their mandated disassociation with former star running back Reggie Bush, according to a report from ESPN.

Bush's disassociation with the university began 10 years ago Wednesday, and the NCAA Committee on Infractions rule, which was adopted in 2017, limits mandatory disassociations to 10 years. After the 10 years, the NCAA no longer enforces disassociations and the school decides how to proceed.

Bush's disassociation with USC was part of sanctions against the Trojans that also included a two-year postseason ban, 14 vacated victories, including the 2004 national championship, and 30 lost scholarships. The sanctions were a result of an investigation that determined while Bush was at USC, he and family members accepted cash and other gifts.

The findings also led to Bush returning the 2005 Heisman Trophy.